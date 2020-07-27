EPHRATA - A Fire Weather Watch and Heat Advisory have been issued for most of central Washington with triple-digit temperatures expected through Friday.
The Fire Weather Watch will be in effect Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening due to high temperatures and winds up to 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
The Heat Advisory is in effect until Thursday night with temperatures in the upper-90s and low-100s throughout the week.
Anyone who works or spends time outside is urged to take extra precautions including drinking plenty of fluids, wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing and taking breaks from the heat.
The National Weather Service is also reporting a chance of thunderstorms Wednesday night and into Thursday morning for the Columbia Basin, and into Friday and Saturday for the Cascades.
The state Department of Natural Resources has listed much of the Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Valley as “extreme” fire danger.
