EPHRATA - Heavy snow is expected on the Cascade mountain passes through Friday morning. The winter storm could also bring a mix of snow and ice in the Wenatchee Valley.
A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Monday for the Cascades, including both Stevens and Snoqualmie pass, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Heavy snow is expected above 3,000 feet, with total snow accumulations up to three feet. Stevens Pass is expected to see at least three feet of snow while forecasts show between 12 to 18 inches of snow on Snoqualmie Pass
A winter storm watch will also be in effect from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning for the Wenatchee Valley and into Okanogan County, with three to nine inches of snow possible and ice accumulations of about a tenth of an inch.
The Kittitas Valley could also see about four to eight inches of snow through Thursday night, and forecasts show up to two inches possible in the Columbia Basin.
The National Weather Service says travel could be very difficult to impossible in the affected areas.
