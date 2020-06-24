MOSES LAKE - The Broadway Business Park off Block Street in Moses Lake is on pace to doubling in size soon. An indication of that is the 13,000 square-foot complex that is currently under construction next to Fairchild Cinema.
A representative with Maiers Enterprises, the company who owns the building under construction and the Broadway Business Park, says they are on the cusp of an agreement with a tenant who would occupy 5,000 sq. ft.
Maiers Enterprises is unable to disclose the name of the potential tenant until the agreement is finalized. The spokesman says the prospective tenant is a local business looking to move with extra space in mind.
Maiers Enterprises says construction of the building should wrap up within the next 60 days.
Construction of an identical office building is slated to begin soon on a lot adjacent to the movie theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.