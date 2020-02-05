SNOQUALMIE PASS - Experts say loose snow could come cascading down the Cascade Mountains this week. A high avalanche danger warning has been issued for much of the Cascades including areas specific to Stevens and Snoqualmie passes.
Scientists say blowing snow combined with rapidly warming temperatures will be a recipe for avalanches in the region. Researches add that wet avalanches are increasing likely as snow levels rise and precipitation transitions to rain. New snow will become wet and rapidly lose strength by the afternoons.
Known as “rollerballs and pinwheels,” that kind of snow-rolling activity is a good indication of weak snow surfaces where wet avalanches could follow. Depending on the terrain and condition of the snow, wet loose avalanches could grow large and even trigger slab avalanches as they run downslope. Further intel also tells researchers that small loose wet avalanches could have “high consequences” if they push into terrain traps like gullies or into rocks and trees.
The public is being asked to avoid travel in or below avalanche terrain during periods of heavy rain.
High avalanche danger is expected to subside in the Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass areas by the end of Friday.
