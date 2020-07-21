RENTON - The WIAA has pushed high school football, volleyball, girls’ soccer and 1B/2B boys’ soccer to early spring due to COVID-19.
The WIAA Executive Board took action on Tuesday to modify the 2020-21 sports season calendar. The changes create four WIAA-sanctioned seasons and will also move moderate and high risk team sports, typically held in the fall, to what is now Season 3, scheduled to start early March.
Fall sports of cross country, slowpitch softball, as well as alternative seasons for golf and tennis, are scheduled to remain in the fall with practices beginning the week of Sept. 7, although counties will need to be in Phase 3 of the state's reopening plan for sports to happen. Girls’ swim and dive is also included in what is now Season 1 but the WIAA is awaiting more information from the state Department of Health to finalize a schedule.
The remaining fall sports will begin in early spring under the proposal. Any moderate or high risk sports like football will likely require a county to be in Phase 4 of the reopening plan.
“The Board recognizes that participation in any fall sports will depend on county progression through the phases laid out in Governor Inslee’s Safe Start plan over the coming weeks,” WIAA officials stated. “The Executive Board will create benchmarks on July 28 to be met in order for WIAA Season 1 to take place. If the benchmarks are not met, the Board will plan to move the remainder of fall sports to WIAA Season 3.
Traditional winter sports will take place in Season 2 with an expected start in late December or early January. Traditional spring sports are part of Season 4, which is scheduled to begin in mid-April.
“Since March, the philosophy of our Association has been to allow students every chance to participate,” said WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman. “We’ve asked our Executive Board and planning committees to be as creative as possible in allowing for those opportunities. These are tough and unprecedented decisions to make, but it has been inspiring to see so many people around the state come together to work on behalf of students.”
