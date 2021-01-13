The Washington Interscholastic Athletics Association released its newly amended high school sports schedule for 2021 this week.
The condensed itinerary is part of the governor’s Roadmap to Recovery. The WIAA reports that high school athletics will be allowed to resume once a county enters Phase 2 of the state’s newly-implemented “Healthy Washington” plan.
The tentative sports schedules are as follows:
FALL (Cross Country, Football, Girls Soccer, Girls Swim & Dive, Volleyball; and Girls Slowpitch Softball TBD)
First practice February 22, 2021 (Feb. 16 for football)
First competitions February 27, 2021 (Mar. 4 for football)
Season end April 3, 2021
SPRING (Baseball, Boys Soccer, Girls Fastpitch Softball, Golf, Tennis, Track & Field)
First practice April 5, 2021
First competitions April 10, 2021
Season end May 15, 2021
WINTER (Basketball, Girls Bowling, Cheer, Dance & Drill, Boys Swim & Dive,
Wrestling)
First practice May 17, 2021
First competitions May 22, 2021
Season end June 19, 2021