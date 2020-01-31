MOSES LAKE - The National Weather Service has issued a high wind watch for Saturday in Moses Lake and the Upper Columbia Basin.
The high wind watch will be in effect from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Winds will gradually increase throughout Friday, with gusts up to 30 mph. On Saturday, sustained winds of 25 to 35 mph are expected, with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph in some areas, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Officials say the high winds could blow down trees and power lines and widespread power outages are possible. Driving could also become difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
The high wind watch includes the cities of Moses Lake, Ephrata, Othello, Quincy, Ritzville, Grand Coulee, Odessa, Wilbur and Coulee City, according to the National Weather Service.
