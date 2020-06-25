OLYMPIA — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced recommendations for public and private colleges and universities, who can resume in-person classroom instruction later this summer as long as they follow coronavirus protocols to protect those on campus.
The guidance gives universities, colleges, technical schools and apprenticeship programs options to consider as they prepare for the return of students, as early as Aug. 1, depending on their academic calendar.
“Each campus is different — varying in size, location, mission, and academic programs,” Inslee said. “But everywhere, students and educators are clearly ready to get back to campus both to learn and enjoy this unique period in their lives. However, we must acknowledge the need for equitable student outcomes under these circumstances and that student health must be paramount.”
At Washington State University, officials are planning to open the fall semester with a mix of in-person and online instruction and then transition entirely to distance learning for the final few weeks of the semester following Thanksgiving break.
“The most important message that we need for you to hear today is that Fall 2020 will be different, it will not be what you’re used to,” stated WSU Vice President of Student Affairs Mary Jo Gonzales.
Those recommendations include ensuring proper physical distancing, face coverings and limits on classes and gatherings. Each institution must develop plans to meet standards for reopening that comply with federal, state and local health requirements. The guidelines apply regardless of what stage of reopening the county the school is located in.
“We know how important returning to campus is for the hundreds of thousands of students pursuing higher education in Washington — and how important colleges and universities are to our state’s future,” stated Ana Mari Cauce, president of the University of Washington. “We feel confident that our collaborative and deliberative planning process will enable students, faculty and staff at institutions across our state to have a safe and productive return to campuses this fall.”
