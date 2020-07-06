WENATCHEE - It was an unsavory gesture that should have been lost to time decades ago, but white supremacist symbolism involving a noose was reportedly found by hikers north of Wenatchee on Monday.
Simon Mendoza-Moreno of Wenatchee says he was on an excursion with his significant other and a couple of family members on Burch Mountain Monday when they found the racist messages. Simon says it was discovered about five miles up Burch Mountain Road Simon stated that the words "WP," an acronym that is used for “white power,” were spray painted in blue on a couple of rocks; a noose tied to a tree branch was dangling down.
Simon says he cut down the noose and threw it away leaving a portion of the rope behind.
“We were all shocked and disgusted by the symbol of hate,” Simon told iFIBER ONE News. “We climbed up and cut it down so no one else would be exposed to that type of hatred. It’s a sad reminder that racism is alive and well in our community.”
Simon says he reported the obscene signage to the authorities in hopes that they find whoever was responsible for it.
(10) comments
Most likely a Hoax.
Notice how the quad (ATV) is backed in?
Probably stood on it to hang the rope.
That's good observation. They were too stupid to get it out of the photo because they were too giddy about pulling a Juicy smuliet scam.
Looks like a staged photo to me.
Noose? You've got to be kidding. WP could stand for a million things.
People looking for 15 minutes of fame ....Fake News!
Maybe WP stood for Wenatchee Pride or Wenatchee Panthers and the noose was left over from some overnighters who used it to tie up their food to the tree, but couldn't get it back down. What's the real story here, people? That someone was offended by the opinion, the vandalism, or realizing that all people don't have the same opinion?
OMG!. Were they so traumatized by a symbol on a tree that they'll never be the same? Did they make it up for attention? So many questions and so silly given the challenges we face these days. Grow up and grow a pair...
Stupid Graffiti has been put on items since the invention of color. Most of the time it's adolescents trying to impress themselves or others. Giving more thought to it than a shake of the head at the dumbness -- only shows that they can get a reaction from others while impressing themselves -- at the same time showing how insecure and trivial people are for even being bothered by it..
sick puppies
Nothing like a nice hike and running into insensitive racist sickos, glad they took it down.
My heart is broken to hear and see such things, be open minded and dont hate, you are better person
