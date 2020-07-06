WENATCHEE - It was an unsavory gesture that should have been lost to time decades ago, but white supremacist symbolism involving a noose was reportedly found by hikers north of Wenatchee on Monday.
Simon Mendoza-Moreno of Wenatchee says he was on an excursion with his significant other and a couple of family members on Burch Mountain Monday when they found the racist messages. Simon says it was discovered about five miles up Burch Mountain Rd. Simon stated that the words ‘WP,’ an acronym that is used for “white power,” were spray painted in blue on a couple of rocks; a noose tied to a tree branch was dangling down.
Simon says he cut down the noose and threw it away leaving a portion of the rope behind.
“We were all shocked and disgusted by the symbol of hate,” Simon told iFIBER ONE News. “We climbed up and cut it down so no one else would be exposed to that type of hatred.” Simon went on to say, “it’s a sad reminder that racism is alive and well in our community.”
Simon says he reported the obscene signage to the authorities in hopes that they find whoever was responsible for it.
(3) comments
sick puppies
Nothing like a nice hike and running into insensitive racist sickos, glad they took it down.
My heart is broken to hear and see such things, be open minded and dont hate, you are better person
