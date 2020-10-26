EPHRATA - Recently, the Bureau of Reclamation says it recently investigated a hole that was discovered 60 feet downstream of Pinto Dam. The hole, which was about 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet deep, was the result of settling material. After further investigation, it was determined that there were no underlying structural concerns. The hole was excavated, with the area backfilled and compacted. The investigation has ended.
“Reclamation took a proactive approach to ensure the continued safety and operation of Pinto Dam through a well-planned and coordinated examination of the issue,” said Ephrata Field Office Operations and Technical Services Manager Joel Finch. “Through our thorough evaluation, we determined the situation did not impact the safety or performance of the dam.”
Pinto Dam, part of the Columbia Basin Project, is an earthen dam constructed between 1946 and 1948 and is authorized by Congress to manage water for irrigation. The dam measures 130 feet high and 1950 feet long at its crest.
