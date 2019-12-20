OLYMPIA - It’s a tell-tale sign that our economy is healthier than yesteryear. Holiday job opportunities appeared bountiful in 2019, according to Washington’s Employment Security Department.
Statewide, employers had reportedly hired over 2,000 more seasonal workers than in 2018. In 2019, ESD reports that 9,717 seasonal workers estimated to be added to the labor force. In 2018, only 7,091 holiday season jobs were available. Of the large pool of holiday hires, 55% were forecasted to be in general merchandise and 45% were forecasted to be in clothing and clothing accessory stores.
In the Wenatchee metro area, which includes Chelan and Douglas counties, 106 seasonal workers were estimated to have been hired in 2019. In 2018, the Wenatchee MSA only hired 82 seasonal employees.
Information on Grant County was not available.
(1) comment
Hooray for Trump and his trickle down tax breaks. MAGA at it's finest.
