EAST WENATCHEE - Pangborn Memorial Airport Director Trent Moyers says passengers traveling for Thanksgiving are a fraction of what they were this time last year. The East Wenatchee-based airport has Alaska Airline scheduled flights to and from Seattle.
Prior to the pandemic, four scheduled flights per day departed from Pangborn; a flight volume that’s been cut in half being reduced to two flights daily. In addition, Moyers says the 76-seat Q-400 planes block out 20-25 seats as part of the airline industry’s social distancing protocols.
“If there’s 50 seats available, there’s 35-45 seats filled as of late,” Moyers told iFIBER ONE News. “In the summer and fall, we were starting to see those climb into the high 40s and lower 50s.”
Despite, the dim circumstances, Moyers says Pangborn is doing better than some other airports its size in other communities.
Moyers added that he’ll have harder holiday travel figures soon.
