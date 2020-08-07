MOSES LAKE - A home was damaged in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Larson Housing community near Moses Lake.
Deputies responded just before midnight after reports of multiple shots fired on the north end of the housing community, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Several spent shell casings were located in the road and a residence was damaged by gunfire on Northwest Lane.
No injuries were reported.
Deputies have not been able to find any witnesses and there is no description of the suspects’ vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.
