QUINCY - Quincy police are investigating an early Sunday morning shooting that left a home damaged.
Officers responded just before 2 a.m. to a residence in the 1100 block of First Avenue Southeast after multiple shots were fired. Occupants in the home, who were asleep at the time of the shooting, located a bullet hole in their house, according to Quincy police.
Police located several 9mm casings in the intersection of First Avenue and M Street Southeast.
No injuries were reported in the shooting.
“Unfortunately there is not a lot of information available, however our officers will continue to interview folks and look for surveillance cameras in the area,” Capt. Ryan Green stated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Quincy police at 509-762-1160.
