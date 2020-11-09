MOSES LAKE - A home in Moses Lake was damaged by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday evening.
Moses Lake police responded about 10:10 p.m. to reports of several shots fired on West Basin Street. The shooting scene was located in the alley, and a home in the 2200 block was hit by three gunshots, according to police.
Several shell casings were located in the alley.
The damaged home was occupied at the time. Police say nobody was injured.
A witness reported seeing a white, four-door sedan leaving the area at the time of the shooting. No suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.
