MOSES LAKE - A Monday morning fire damaged a home and detached garage near Moses Lake.
Grant County Fire District 5 responded to the blaze in the 8000 block of Terminal Street Northeast.
The fire appears to have started in the detached garage and spread to the home.
“Our volunteers made a great stop to have some medium damage to the primary structure,” fire district 5 officials stated. “This very well could have been a complete loss of everything on the property.”
Firefighters were able to gain quick access the fire thanks to neighbors who allowed them to use their surrounding property, according to the fire district.
The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
This is a drug house two doors down from our home. The county has refused to do anything about this despite numerous complaints. The actual building that started fire was a shed that several druggies sleep in. The fire started because the portable space heater had fallen over. My home is full of toxic fumes from who knows what. This has been ongoing please county do something before someone gets really hurt. Tax paying citizens are suffering.
