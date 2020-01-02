MOSES LAKE - Grant County deputies are investigating an early Wednesday morning drive-by shooting near Moses Lake.
Deputies responded about 2:30 a.m. New Year’s day for reports of multiple shots fired in the 9000 block of Vernal Drive Southeast, south of Moses Lake.
One home was damaged by gunfire. No injuries were reported, according to the sheriff’s office.
Witnesses told deputies the gunshots came from a small passenger car. No other details were provided and deputies have not identified any suspects.
Multiple shell casings were located at the scene and will be sent to the Washington State crime lab for analysis.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.
