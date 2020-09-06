QUINCY - A home and several vehicles were hit by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Quincy.
Officers responded about 9:45 p.m. to reports of multiple shots fired in the area of Third Avenue Southeast and J Street Southeast. Officers located several shell casings in the intersection.
Police say the suspects fled before officers arrived. No suspects are in custody.
No injuries were reported in the shooting but multiple vehicles, a boat and one house was damaged, according to Quincy police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Quincy Police Department at 509-762-1160.
(17) comments
You're not going to get any tips from these people. They glorify this kind of thing. They think it's macho and bravado. You can take the Mexican out of Mexico but you can't take the Mexico out of the Mexican.
u honestly don’t know ANYTHING about ANYTHING my friend. U can take out EVERY illegal in this country and guess what? U will still be surrounded by Mexicans. And if the violence is what u are worried about. Maybe u should look up what people from Mexico really do as far as violence and crimes and gangs and that sort of thing in Mexico. Google cartels in Mexico and it will inform u what the “illegals” would be doing if in fact they were the ones causing all this kids play madness that u speak of.
Sounds like I know a whole lot more than you do.
Don't know anything about anything? Here is what i do know.......quincy was a spectacular community to go up in before the rampant and unchecked influx of Hispanics. Virtually no crime. No shootings. No gangs. No rapes. No assults. No stabbing. No robbery. No burglary. No running from the cops. No illigal dumping. No government housing. It was like paradise. It was like a Disney movie.
Everything you could ever ask for. People cared for each other. Our homes were safe. Our children were safe. It's not like that anymore. So while quincy might be better than Mexico and our Mexicans might be better than the cartel members, it still doesn't change the FACTS of what happened to our community. The influx of Hispanics brought Hispanic values and degraded our community into the shithole is is today.
This has preppy white guys written all over it. Damn Hooligans.
I didn’t read anything about school shooting so idk what you’re talking about
Yeah, you usually don’t.
I will give you that one.....why white kids a prone to shootup strangers is beyond me. But......if you were back with your people in your country it wouldn't be problem for you.
If we would have had a solid immigration policy 25 years ago during the Clinton administration, there gang banger's parents would not have been allowed into the land and these kids would not be citicizens.
Immigration reform stops future crimes. It always has and it always will.
Decades ago i bought a home in ajo, az. I was rooting tru garage, found sacks of mexican coins, thought i hit the jack pot. Turns out, this money became worthless. Mexico made it scrap metal. This is a BIG reason a huge wave came here to work. Hard working, brought the babies too. While both parents busted there butts, the kids had no one to disipline them. rap music & the messages in this- be a member of something- get rick quick- join a gang-- this is true & a factor in what we see today. so come on you douch bag naysayers, tell me i am low i.q. jerk. for saying this - rual realist has been around long enough to know what should have been done years ago too.
If you are going to be a racist you should learn to spell citizens or how to use spell check....and its their gang banger parents....
The average highest grade completed among Deplorables on this site cant be more than 8th grade. 100% serious.
I can live with a few misspelled words, at least you get their point. Your side thinks men can have abortions. 100% serious.
You forgot the apostrophe on “can’t”.
And “it’s”.
Typical Democrat......can't accept, discuss or argue the truth and facts so you have to use a distraction and level people a racist. They use that same technique in magic and for the same purpose........to trick people senses so they the brain can be deceived.
I checked the rules and regulations of the racist handbook and it says nothing regarding proper spelling.
Another saturday night in quincy--- l "better together " leave me out . period.
