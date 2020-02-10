QUINCY - Quincy police say a home and vehicle were struck by gunfire in the Sunday morning shooting that left a 21-year-old man injured.
Detectives recovered several rounds from a home on C Street on Sunday after a resident reported a bullet had gone through the house and into a dresser after shots were fired about 3 a.m. Sunday.
Police also found a parked vehicle damaged by gunfire on C Street.
The victim was treated and released at Quincy Valley Medical Center after being shot in the arm after multiple shots were fired in the area of Fourth Avenue and C Street, according to Quincy police. Several 9mm shell casings were located in the street.
Witnesses described seeing a black BMW with tinted windows driving around the area. At least two occupants were in the car. Police say a passenger in the car was seen firing shots from the vehicle as the victim was walking from a local gas station.
Quincy police have received several tips from the public but as of Monday morning, no suspects have been identified. Investigators are working to gather surveillance video from nearby businesses.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Quincy Police Department at 509-762-1160.
