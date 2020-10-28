On Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office reported to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security after a bogus website released private voter information of citizens of Grant, Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas, Adams counties and other counties across the state.
The Office of the Secretary of state reported votewashington.info to its partners at the Cybersecurity and infrastructure Security Agency and the Center for Internet Security.
The website is designed to look like an extension of the Secretary of State’s website and posts the names and addresses of those whose ballots are reportedly rejected or in question.
The state says the website is not a verifiable source of election information. The website breaks down information by county.
The state says people should not rely on this website for official election information.
Voters can check their ballot status by visiting votewa.gov.
Sec. of State Kim Wyman:
“What I can tell you for a complete fact is NO ballots across the state of Washington have been rejected, because the only entity that can reject a ballot is the county canvassing board, and our county canvassing boards have not begun meeting."
Appalling journalism here. It's not even journalism. It's an attempt to help a disinformation website brew fake trouble.
