Fire officials say the 150,000-acre Pearl Hill Fire in Douglas County has destroyed homes and outbuildings. The blaze is now traveling into McNeil Canyon. Douglas County Chief Deputy Steve Groseclose says the fire Is only one mile south of Mansfield’s downtown core.
“You don’t want to be here,“ Groseclose told iFIBER ONE News. Groseclose says anyone traveling through the area could get into a car wreck or be overtaken by fire; that’s why many of the roads through northern Douglas County are closed. Groseclose did not have the exact number of homes lost.
Type 3 Fire Incident PIO Ben Shearer says firefighting resources are limited due to the high volume high fires throughout the state. Shearer says crews are slowly being reassigned from the Evans Canyon Fire in Yakima County which luckily remained contained by existing fire lines.
Anyone in need of the American Red Cross is asked to call them in advance at 509.670.5331.
iFIBER ONE News will have more info as it becomes available.
