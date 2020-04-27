ELLENSBURG - A homicide investigation is underway after the body of a 20-year-old man was found Saturday about 10 miles north of Ellensburg.
Kittitas County deputies had responded Saturday afternoon after residents spotted the body in a creek along Smithson Road.
“One of the residents happened to look down at the creek when passing by in a vehicle,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “Deputies confirmed the report, secured the scene, notified the county coroner and requested the sheriff’s Major Crimes Unit respond.”
The victim, identified as Leroy Scott, originally from Louisiana, had ties to Washington state through Fort Lewis. Deputies say Scott was not employed by the military at the time of his death.
“Based on the circumstances, the case is being investigated as a homicide,” sheriff’s office officials said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends as they await answers and work to deal with their tragic loss.”
Results of the autopsy scheduled for Monday have not yet been released.
