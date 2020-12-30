1:34 P.M. UPDATE -- East Wenatchee Police say they've acquired video surveillance footage showing someone jumping from the pedestrian bridge into the Columbia River between Wenatchee and East Wenatchee early Wednesday. After an extensive search of the river, there appears to be no sign of a victim. iFIBER ONE News will have more information as it becomes available.
EAST WENATCHEE - A sister’s plead for help in finding her missing brother is being noticed in the Wenatchee Valley and beyond Wednesday morning.
Courtney Long (Quint) of Bellingham is asking for the community’s help in finding her brother, Harley Quint, who disappeared Christmas Day after crashing into a pole in Moses Lake. Long says her brother walked away from the crash and hasn’t been seen since.
Long says her 21-year-old brother suffers from depression and anxiety. East Wenatchee Police suspect the young man leapt from the pedestrian bridge into the Columbia River at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday moments after placing a call to his wife.
Long says she continues to hold out hope for her brother.
According to East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson, authorities did not find Quint this morning after searching the river. Long says her brother has family in Moses Lake, Wenatchee, Tonasket, and Bellingham; she suspects he could also be in one of those areas.
Anxiety and depression is an ailment that afflicts millions of people; if you know someone struggling with depression or anxiety, you can direct them to Chelan-Douglas Crisis Hotline at (509) 662-7105 or the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at (800) 273-8255.
(2) comments
When did anxiety become a disease?
Wait--what? He crashed in Moses Lake and walked away, and then "somebody" jumped into the river near Wenatchee, and they're assuming it's the same person? What's the connection?
