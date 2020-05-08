ELLENSBURG - A financial boost from the federal agency known as Veterans Affairs, is giving a local community service non-profit to ability to offer money to local military veterans in need.
The funding is purposed for aiding veterans who are homeless or in danger of becoming homeless. The money will be used to find temporary housing and eviction prevention to veterans in Grant, Chelan, Douglas, Adams Kittitas, and Okanogan counties. HopeSource operates the Supportive Services for Veterans Families (SSVF) program, which helps secure housing and benefits for veterans.
The grant funding is supposed to be spent within the next several months to benefit former servicemen and women suffering from the consequences of the pandemic.
“For the first time many veterans who are struggling but not quite homeless will be able to ensure a stable life for their families, decreasing the stress on themselves and their family members,” said Susan Grindle, HopeSource CEO. “This will allow them to focus on education and employment that will lead to permanent stability.”
Claudia Betancourt is an SSVF case manager for Chelan and Douglas counties and a veteran herself. She says these funds are critical for the health and well-being of veterans.
“With everything going on in our country right now with COVID-19, it is especially hitting hard in the veteran community because we do tend to isolate ourselves and have trouble leaning on our community supports more than the average person,” Betancourt said. Her mission is to make sure these funds go to help those veterans in need.
Veterans with honorable or other than honorable discharge status are eligible. To apply, call HopeSource at 509 925-1448 or go to www.ssvf.us.
HopeSource is Community Action Agency providing a wide range of human services in Central Washington.
