A portion of Blewett Pass became a scene of death and destruction in an instant on Friday evening.
State Troopers say 43-year-old Marjorie Acevedo of Yakima was traveling northbound, but was in the southbound lane as she attempted to pass vehicles.
19-year-old Majelia Delgado was traveling southward when she collided head-on with Marjorie.
The crash killed Marjorie's 11-year-old passenger, a boy from Yakima. The wreck also killed Majelia and her passenger, 61-year-old Fermin Delgado of Seattle.
A third vehicle was involved in the crash, but no one was hurt in that car.
It appears that the causing driver survived the crash, her condition is unknown.
The exact cause of the crash is under investigation and it is not confirmed if alcohol or drugs are involved. Troopers also have not confirmed if anyone was wearing their seatbelts.
Marjorie was driving a white 2005 Toyota Sequoia SUV and Majelia was driving a white 1997 Chevy S10 pickup truck.
That's just sad. Pray for those people.
Me thinks the double yellow line means -- DO NOT PASS. Am i correct? please no shrine on side of road, it distracting.
That is exactly what the double yellow line means. It’s sad that not listening to the rules of the road 3 people died... one of which didn’t get to experience life like they should have. If I was the family of the people in the innocent car, I’d sue to hell and back. Only kind of paying someone will be doing for this. There isn’t enough money in the world to replace their lives but sadly some people never spend time in jail or enough time. RIP To everyone that died. Prayers for the family.
