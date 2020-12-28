MANSFIELD - On Monday, the newly formed Pacific Northwest Canola Association released data detailing the toll wildfires took on canola growers in Douglas County at the end of summer.
Canola Association Executive Director Karen Sowers spoke to iFIBER ONE News.
Sowers roughly estimated that 1,000 acres of canola perished in the Mansfield/Bridgeport area. The crops were destroyed by the 190,000-acre Pearl Hill Fire.
The 1,000 acres that burned in the blaze equates to roughly 2,000 lbs. per acre, which equates to an overall value of $400,000. In total, 15 Douglas County canola growers fell victim to the destructive blaze.
The Canola Association has offered free memberships to all 15 growers who were affected by the fire.
As a result of the fire, farmland where the fire burned is more prone to wind and water damage.
Over the last several years, wheat farmers have been alternating canola with winter wheat crops to improve soil health and reduce the need for tillage.
In 2020, Douglas County grew 6,849 acres of canola, Grant County grew 6,654 acres of the oil-rich crop, and Adams County grew 6,006 acres of yellow flowered plant. Adams and Grant counties grew twice as much canola in 2020 as they did in 2019.
Canola is the third-largest source of vegetable oil and second largest source of protein meal in the world.
good thing it can grow back
