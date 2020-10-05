OKANOGAN - An ecologist and former wildland firefighter shared her story about how her home remained intact with minimal damage after the Cold Springs Canyon Fire swept through her property this summer. In 2014, Kirsten Cook and her husband finished building their home in Okanogan County. According to a report written by Guy Gifford of Washington’s Department of Natural Resources, Kirsten knew that the ground her home sat on was fire-prone which prompted her to take the proper steps to neutralize the potential impacts of a wildfire on her home.
“It wasn’t a question of if a wildfire will burn my property, but when will it burn my property,” Cook told DNR.
Gifford says Cook followed Firewise principals focusing her efforts on the Home Ignition Zone. The principal breaks up the area around a home into three zones, with each zone requiring unique fire-prevention work.
Zone 1, or the immediate zone, extends 5 feet from the home in all directions, including the deck and attachments. The goal for this area is to ensure burning embers landing near the home will not ignite a fire. Cook did some vital work in this zone, even while the house was being built. They used stucco for siding material, installed a metal roof, and used concrete for the porch instead of wood. Metal screens with 1/8” squares, which are better at blocking embers, were used on the porch and all vents. On the ground, she used gravel to create a 6-foot, vegetation-free buffer around the entire house.
In the next zone, the intermediate zone, which covers the area 5 to 30 feet from the house, the primary goal is to provide the fire with little, or nothing, to burn.
Cook’s home parcel reportedly has limited water capacity, so instead of trying to keep vegetation green, she and her husband decided to remove all vegetation and preserved the property to stay that way during fire season. When the Cold Springs Canyon Fire swept through the area, there was some low-intensity burning, but the lack of vegetation ensured there wasn’t enough radiant heat to ignite the home.
In the extended zone, 30-plus feet from the home, the aim is not to eliminate fire but instead to reduce fire intensity. This is where forest management comes into play. The vegetation in the extended zone around Cook’s home was typical for the area: native bunch grasses, sagebrush, and ponderosa pine trees. Here, they worked to remove any highly flammable shrubs like bitterbrush, mowed native grasses and forbs after they went dormant in July, and thinned and pruned trees to reduce the fuel load and potential fuel ladders.
Cook and her family evacuated as the fire drew near and returned to find their home nearly unscathed. However, they did notice a few things.
During the fire, the wind reportedly piled burning material in front of their metal front door. Cook is convinced that if she had chosen a wooden door, their home would have ignited.
Gifford reports that Cook informed him that there was a good amount of fine ash on her screened-in porch with no evidence of any embers getting through. Cook also found fine ash blown into her attic through the vents and one to two black dots that may have been burning embers, but the 1/8” screen proved to be effective.
Cook says lack of fire-proofing around her power pole and outbuilding, resulted in their destruction. She also says latching the shut windows would have prevented ash from entering her home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.