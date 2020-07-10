TONASKET - Decomposed human remains were found Wednesday night along the Okanogan River near Tonasket.
Okanogan County deputies responded to reports of a body on the river bank south of Tonasket around 8 p.m. Wednesday. The body, which was located about three miles south of Tonasket, had reportedly been in the water and was only found once the water level lowered, according to the sheriff’s office.
Though the body was badly decomposed, deputies were able to confirm the remains were human.
The Okanogan County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.
