OTHELLO - The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body and possible other human remains were found inside a vehicle Thursday morning near Othello.
Deputies were called to a suspicious vehicle at about 6:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of Charla Road in the Edson Tracks area of Othello. The vehicle reportedly had what appeared to be blood on the hood, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies arrived and located a deceased person inside the vehicle.
The Washington State Crime Lab Response Team was called in and while processing the scene, the team located possible remains of other deceased subjects in the vehicle’s trunk, according to the sheriff’s office.
“At this time the victims have not been positively identified due to the extent of the bodies’ condition,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call 509-659-1122.