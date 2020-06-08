The understanding of any system is fruitless without connecting the experience of what it is structured from, ” for decades, theoretical fragmentation in criminology has contributed, generally to ineffective, fragmented, and short sighted public policies” (Vila, 1994). Cultural traits are based on environmental structures and values that stem from dysfunctional families, lack of positive social supports, and these in turn, create no boundaries for retention of norms, frustration tolerance, and ineffective coping and motivational skills. Policy research is relevant, but it also demands correct data used in the process. Systems of understanding the complexity of behavior are built around inner and outer workings, because without both you cannot understand either. “The erratic approach feeds the desperate belief that results in increasingly draconian crime control measures which threaten Constitutional guarantees” (Bennett, 1989; Gates, 1992). Many forms of criminology have surfaced that focus on a variety of influential factors. The development of any system is through change. Change is evolutionary in it’s form, over time from exchanges of information that brings new ways to live, new ways to promote growth, and new ways to advance the system as a whole.
Human thinking processes require internal representations that store information, use declarative knowledge, and associate information. This learned information is critically biased by each subjective belief from experience. Causes precede effects, therefore order plays an important role in the casual chain of events, excluding defacto information. The contingency that causes behavior is the focus of the analysis, providing motivation, the context in which the behavior occurs, the behavior itself, and the outcomes that reliably follow. “Associative learning, at the neuronal level takes the form of a long lasting increase in pre and post synaptic strengthening”. Learning creates a more permanent change in behavior that lasts over time with reinforcement from feedback loops in the system. Attributing behavior to personal factors underestimates the influence of situational factors. Every subjective reason is an object of belief that is a candidate to be an objective reason. Associative chaining using language to positional coding in categorization can bring complex truths to realization.
The choices people make assess the relative efficiency using a cost/benefit analysis. Using prime interests that align with a formal design the intention of any policy can be effectively implemented. The appropriate allocation of time to legitimate or illegitimate income producing activities are a constant. They are perfect substitute’s in that no explicit account is taken of possible differences in the irksomeness, ethical value, etc. of legitimate or illegitimate work, wealth increases in either activity. Wealth obtained with legitimate activity can occur with certainty, whereas wealth illegitimately is dependent on variables. The objective values relating to sanctions and to returns are monotonically related to the subjective assessment of the value. Using this type of esoteric language and uncommonly rigorous logic are seductive. Statements relating to economic status and to sanctions deduced from this theory are intuitively plausible, conform to popular opinion, and powerfully persuasive. They also have the added attraction of a focus on variables which are, or at least appear, to be capable of manipulation through deliberate public policy.
Different types of models, including linear synchronization using interactions and neural networks can be described for specific aspects of brain Dynamics. If there is a self similarity or balance within the object, according to the rules of a formal system it can be represented with bilateral symmetry, or using equivalence principles. It denies deviations and all random variables become intrinsically deterministic. The order parameters are taken to be the average magnetization density between distinctions. With linear inequalities, reversing the arrows of a duality the grouping establishes a phenomenal motif that parses the band into sub unities, thus, transforming what locally defined as between object relations into within object relations, inherent to the structure to turn quantitative information into a qualitative result. The semantic difference between subjunctive and indicative conditionals parallels two docstatic processes. Reverse sobel sequences with a consistent extension or revision of belief with dynamic meaning. Boolean laws cannot be secured in conventional fuzzy logics, as they are based on truth functionality principles. Logic problems have a vector nature. Symmetry unconsciously simplifies the assumption giving it the linear functional form. Our biased attention plays a key role in shaping choices at the sub-concious level (Kahneman, 2003).. The linear chain of events remembered in time hold the spatial attributes in terms of the firing rate relative to it’s neighbor while the temporal are ordered pairs that hold the temporal attributes in terms of the firing rate of relative sets of ordered pairs. Three frames of reference how processing of information is constructed within the human brain include an implicit which is object centered coordinates with intrinsic features, an absolute frame for a fixed coordinate between two objects, and a relative frame of reference with a what, when, and where that hold the relative motions that guide our behaviors.
The ability to use specific laws to constrain subjective belief should be an area of attention. Using a specific and defined meaning for violent crimes that is grounded in human rights is a universal constant subjectively that can give objective results. An absolute frame of reference for logically equivalent conditionals that apply universally constrains the belief system in cognition, eliciting an automatic and unconscious response to our thinking and behavior. Memory in the human brain stores relevant information for long term, short term or working memory, and process memory that holds rules to think based on evaluative information and prioritizes the information for current needs and knowledge. The process memory directly affects the bias of our thought process, holding all the rules developed for responding across a variety of tasks. It represents a similarity of sequences that influence deep interrelations between specific sequences. The similarity matrix represents different sequences of frequencies that are weighted in the distribution using the distributive laws of equivalence. The matrices are decomposed into singular values and reconstructed in fewer dimensions to create sequences to be used at higher dimensions. This extracts sequences from common sequences that represent angles between pairs in the circuitry. The cosines of the angles hold the relative rules of motion for the moving body. Two functional, casual structures are observationally equivalent if they are characterized by the same set of distributions over the same observed variables. These are the frames of reference that are merely options that are salient for the decision maker. An equivalence relation is reflexive, symmetric, and transitive. Spatial predictability and symbolic cueing can be operationalized in process memory retrieval to produce human data across a variety of tasks. The differentiation or inequality is the mechanism that elicits a criterion shift. The universal constant is the equivalence relation that frames an absolute frame of reference to the distinction, governing a go or no go response. Conservation and simplicity are used in the processing rules that bind automatically to conserve energy, making them automatic and unconsciously followed. This reference point systematically biases our cognition, it constrains our understanding of the attributes. Also, it has a specific effect on episodic memory with rapid development for stimuli arbitrarily associated with the self. Time is the imaginary dimension in human cognition that holds real properties and it only holds value in the human mind. Our perception is how we put meaning to time, keep track of time, and schedule events on the linear axis in the space of our experience. Perception and memory influence each other when quantified. This is time reflection symmetry in periodically driven quantum systems that enable an inherently non equilibrium phenomenon structurally similar to quantum mechanical super symmetry. Memories are a constant that relate the projection for future belief for how to act with interaction among the sets. We leverage infinite randomness physics to provide a simple description of criticality in terms of a distinct type of domain wall associated with time translational symmetry breaking. Clean and interacting periodically driven systems exhibit a single, trivial infinite temperature. Sharp transitions are ordered pairs, some are equilibrium states with broken symmetry and topological order, others are characterized by order and non trivial periodic Dynamics. A finitely complete category with two factorization systems on it which are reciprocally stable and also generate the same sub category of internal sets. The term balanced reflects the fact the objects of the system carry two dual underlying categories coexisting on the same level. They are a choice between the two, the body for reacting to ensure survival and the mind to alter the form of the figure. The internal sets are truth values and one system is preferred for different situations and contexts. This enrichment gives the standard identification with the valued categories while the complement operator becomes the usual one relating the upper and lower set. For any two coding languages, the difference between their code lengths for all objects that can be coded at all, cannot exceed a constant. This is the simplicity principle, the perceptual organization to minimize the cost. Early visual similarity is efficient coding transmission with similarity between representations measured by the code length between them. The memory storage is shorter and easier to store while memory retrieval is explained by cues, traced for rational of distinctions. The geometry of motion in visual perception, two translationally independent related by an axis or plane of symmetry. The interaction energy is a function of 14 or 16 parameters, 6 of them set the lattice of the translations, 3 set the orientation of the axis or plane of symmetry, and 3 set the mutual position of the geometric centers related by the axis or plane. A parallelogram of forces with quantitative strength. It is not the spatial content that distinguishes, but the need for a quantitative representation of that content. Social perceptual and functional features are semantic knowledge that are essential for making moral appraisals, extracting both perceptual and functional features from the environment. This allows for explicit and implicit appraisals gathered from interaction using nonverbal communication. The association of information is the ultimate law governing brain function. A relation is a triangle of meaning, a model of communication indicating the relationship among a thought, symbol, referent, and highlighting the indirect relationship between the symbol and reference. Activity of the brain is influenced by GABAergic inhibition and the imbalance of excitations and inhibitions often occur following noise (hearing, communication, interaction) exposure. The transformation of sensory input to an appropriate behavioral output is accomplished by neuronal circuits that process information through dynamic interaction between distinct types of neurons. A system of transformations with a sense of identity, continuity, and internal consistency in the face of relentless internal and external pressures. Human history of development is an evolutionary trajectory in it’s processing over time and is dialectical, interpenetrated elements inherent into an organized whole system of human belonging that subsist together simultaneously. The emergent process belongs to an ensemble or network of people that arise and self organize from the locally defined and globally constrained or controlled interactions and does not belong to any single one.
Social interaction provides each with awareness of others in the world. Through binding with the world we are given consistency of character between value and practice through our past, present, and future in different contexts and different situations. Building our perspectives through integration of our emotions, intellect, and each psychological self. The building of responsibility to make moral judgements is being aware and appreciative of the particularity of our social and physical environment. The development of morals with overt acts towards others that shows what to do when we tell each other how we feel bringing understanding to each, without which, morality is valueless. Moral obligations require awareness to the equal value of all. A true democracy is a populace of actively engaged citizens with human rights established through law that apply equally. A dialectical interlude organized into an epistemic profile of competence that represent our beliefs, communicate our thoughts, and bring proper behavior towards others.
To unite humanity is to share the responsibility in reciprocal interaction giving each perspective stability in what they see. Only through that shared identity can we see the value of life, morality is lost in a subjective view making common sense spiral out of control. Organizing our lives is seeing each together in co-belonging. Technology advancements have brought fascination through a virtual world making each forget about the real world. United we stand or we shall fall apart from the decreased interaction that gave each other time allowing us to know our value.
The communication we share, the time we spend with others, is the understanding we each receive that shows how valuable we are. This is the meaning that motivates each to improve and believe in their own worth. What you show others, what you tell others is what makes cosmos of chaos become a system of sense using words, voices, and interaction. Social support has an enabling function that influence and enhance self efficacy, buffering the effects of negative experience. They provide the motivation to engage and obtain confidence through sharing information, giving useful comments, and positive direction because it is difficult for people to seperate the consequences of behavior from their expectations of the outcome. Self efficacy and individual expectations are predictors for human behavior.
The process of promoting individuals health and well being through social relationships that are multi dimensional in a network that promote esteem, information, emotional and tangible influence. Activities similar to instrumental support influence emotional and informational support. “Noscitur a sociis”, meaning is indicated by those which they are associated. Association of an idea that applies equally to all elicits a metacognitive function that is a criterion shift in behavior, abolishing the self advantage effect in the memory. It creates an implicit rule change in bodily action for spatially represented stimuli in the human brain.
Memory retrieval in the human brain is a common mechanism to produce human data across a variety of tasks. It can have a specific effect on episodic memory making judgments quicker and with better accuracy. This rapid development is done with an arbitrary association with the self. It is an effective strategy to alter perception, emotion, and behavior with the differentiation that elicits a metacognitive criterion shift, a mirror effect that integrates through working memory with the context of encoding as an equal non effect that becomes process memory to an unconscious response. Using subjunctive conditionals or disjunctive conditional we correlate the information as logically equivalent inside the brain. Making it a belief based on the context in reference to our self. A hybrid system makes the implementation of a self observation process that lies on the complex nature of consciousness and feedback while giving both to an aesthetic model of self reference.
After reading your book it could have easily been summarized with these thoughts..."Bad things happen to people, don't have a victim mentality" learn from it
That isn't even close to what I wrote. You may want to attempt to understand what it says.
