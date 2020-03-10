WENATCHEE - At least 200 people were present to pay tribute to a local Vietnam veteran who was initially going to be laid to rest alone in Wenatchee on Tuesday.
77-year-old Norman Strausbaugh was a machine gunner in the Vietnam War. Strausbaugh passed away in an assisted living facility on Feb. 27. According to those who coordinated Norm’s funeral, he had no known family to speak of prompting a community-wide call for residents to attend the honorable send off at Wenatchee Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10. The one of the people who coordinated a proper military burial for Norman was his nurse, Tynsley Piper Calistena Simmons. Aside from being a registered nurse at Colonial Vista, Tynsley is a retired Army combat medic.
“As a nurse I wouldn't have been able to mention anything, legally, without the permission of Norman's POA. I'm so grateful she was so willing. I feel that sometimes it seems the World has become so busy many people are unable to even slow down for others, but this morning the Valley stopped for Norman, a man they didn't even know. They came to show gratitude and honor him!!”
Tynsley expressed her awe and gratitude further:
“As we were pulling into the cemetery just passed 0900 there were already so many people there waiting, the procession of cars was so long and they just kept coming! I just stood by Norman's grave watching people walk up from every direction. I felt so many emotions, it was overwhelming, extremely special! I know Norman knew he wasn't there alone, I know he knew the Valley showed up for him!”
Other local veterans who are credited for coordinating Tuesday’s attendance and ceremony are Cortlin Martin, Jose Solis, and Deanne DeAngelo.
