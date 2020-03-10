QUINCY - The Sun Basin Growers branch of CHS beat the streets in Quincy on Tuesday in hopes of generating donations towards food banks in the Upper Columbia Basin.
The annual endeavor is called, “Harvest 4 Hunger.” Harvest 4 Hunger is a multi-day event that takes place across various towns across Grant County. Employees with the local CHS office brandish signs asking for support from those passing by. Hundreds of dollars are collected each year by the fundraiser, inspiring many to donate to local food banks.
The Harvest 4 Hunger silent auction is set to take place at Lake Bowl in Moses Lake on March 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CHS will also have a Harvest 4 Hunger Hot Dog Feed on March 17 at Royal City Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.