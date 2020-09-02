LIBERTY - As hunting season gets underway, the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone recreating in the Liberty and surrounding areas to report any information that may lead investigators to Ian Eckles, believed to have been fatally shot in May.
41-year-old Eckles was listed as missing person after he didn’t show up for work in Kent on May 18 and had failed to meet up with a friend to go turkey hunting on May 17 in the Liberty area in Kittitas County.
Data from Eckles’ cellphone put him in the Cle Elum area on May 16 and surveillance video showed him making a purchase at a gas station. The last known location of his phone came the same day near the intersection of Highway 970 and Highway 10.
Sheriff’s office officials ask the public to report any possible human remains, abandoned tents campsites, abandoned firearms, mountain bikes and fishing gear or other suspicious circumstances. Anyone with information is asked to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534.
The suspect in Eckles’ death, Jorge Alcantara-Gonzalez, 34, is facing 23 charges in Kittitas County Superior Court, including second-degree murder and multiple counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, burglary, theft, possession of another person’s identification, altering firearm identification marks and identity theft, according to court records. Alcantara-Gonzalez is held in jail in $3 million bail.
Alcantara-Gonzalez was taken into custody in the Teanaway area on June 14 after a 23-day manhunt in Kittitas County.
This is sad story. I have know many Mexicans and I find that they pose no danger to the general public. The only exceptions are the Mexican gang bangers.
What does being Mexican have to do with it? And how do u know he’s a felon?? What’s your hate towards Mexicans?? Did u get beat up by one or something??
Being Mexican has nothing to do with it, but this sweet individual is most likely an Illegal Alien. How do you know he's a felon? Well let's look at the pending charges ..... second-degree murder and multiple counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, theft of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, burglary, theft, possession of another person’s identification, altering firearm identification marks and identity theft. Do you really think this is his first criminal act?
Cmon man, pull your head out!
Now that's funny. ........everybody knows you don't fight just one mexican.
I do not recall. I guess the mexican felon may know-- need a truth shot or 2x4 to find out.
Did these two know each other or was this a chance encounter?
