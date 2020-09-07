Travelers on I-90 in both directions will be stranded for awhile due to blowing dust and smoke. Washington State Trooper Jeff Sevigney says Interstate 90 between Ritzville to the Grant County line is closing due to lack of visibility due to blowing dust and smoke as well as fast winds. Troopers say the timeline for reopening depends on when the wind dies down. SR 395 between Ritzville and Lind is closed in both directions due to multiple crashes.
I-90 between Ritzville and Grant County to close due to poor visibility
Good job, WSP. That is the prudent thing to do given the conditions.
PS> Inslee is still really bad at governing.
Better open it up soon before the republicans start blaming Inslee on the Wind and Fire
Apparently they have never lived in a Red state. I have and I know the horrors. In Ohio and Chicago, there are toll taxes everywhere and that money is supposed to be used on road maintenance yet the roads, including highways and freeways are full of potholes. In Ohio, people even get ticket for trying to dodge a pothole; I kid you not, you may look it up. These people should be grateful that they don't have to pay toll here and the roads are taken care of before it gets worst yet Inslee is to be blamed for everything.
What is wrong with you?! Why are you so negative? Be grateful? How about stop caring about the government politic side and care about the thibgs that actually matter? What point have you made other than being a selfish politic that only cares about money and himself.
Seriously ? You turn this into politics when people are loosing their homes? YOU are what’s wrong with this world.
