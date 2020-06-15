VANTAGE - Travelers on Interstate 90 can again expect some delays this summer as several road construction jobs get underway between Vantage and North Bend.
“After a bit of nail-biting anticipation of what this year’s I-90 construction season would look like due to COVID-19, we now have a much clearer picture,” WSDOT officials stated. “Crews have resumed work with procedures in place to protect everyone on the worksite from the spread of coronavirus. This includes personal protective equipment like masks, eyewear, gloves and physical distancing.”
I-90 CONSTRUCTION THIS SUMMER
Vantage Bridge
Work on long-term fixes along sections of the bridge started on Monday. Work will take place in the eastbound lanes during the day and require a lane closure. Drivers crossing over the bridge over the next six to eight weeks can expect some minor delays.
The project includes removing old patched sections of the bridge and pouring new concrete. The project is scheduled to be completed in late July or early August.
Ellensburg
WSDOT is building a roundabout for drivers to ease on and off the eastbound ramps at Interstate 82 at Canyon Road. Work on the project is scheduled for late summer. WSDOT plans to hold an open house in July to provide further details.
Cle Elum
Crews have already started on a project to repair bridge decks crossing the Yakima River at Cle Elum and Ellensburg. Work is competed on westbound bridges and crews are now working on the bridge decks in the eastbound direction. Drivers can expect slowdowns through the detour zone Monday through Friday.
Snoqualmie Pass
Starting in July, crews will be working on a detour for a major improvement project to add new lanes continuing east of the summit. Rock blasting closures are also expected throughout the detour project.
Roslyn
WSDOT is wrapping up the final season of work to replace roadway sections, repair bridge decks and paint bridges. Crews are also replacing about a mile of the westbound lanes on the east side of the Cle Elum River Bridge. Traffic will be detours onto the median. Minor delays are expected and the project should be completed in the fall.
North Bend
WSDOT is replacing concrete panels between North Bend and the Snoqualmie Pass summit. Work is taking place at night and minor delays may occur.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.