KITTITAS COUNTY - A high-speed chase on Interstate 90 through Kittitas County on Thursday ended in a crash and a driver in custody for DUI.
At about 3:30 p.m., a state trooper was on his way to a reported vehicle fire on westbound I-90. The trooper had both the lights and siren activated on his patrol vehicle as he came up on a 2007 Mercedes.
Trooper John Bryant said the driver of the Mercedes not only failed to yield to the oncoming trooper, but sped up to 118 mph, leading to a pursuit that ranged in speeds from 90-120 mph.
Bryant said the driver, identified as 30-year-old Kennewick resident Correy Tallman, lost control of the vehicle just west of Easton. The vehicle spun out and struck the guardrail.
Both Tallman and his passenger, 22-year-old Pasco resident Sidney Iverson, were taken into custody.
Tallman was taken to the hospital and was later booked into jail for felony eluding, DUI and driving with a suspended license. Iverson was released.