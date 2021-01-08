GEORGE - Grant County’s fire marshal suspects someone set fire an I-90 reader board on fire early Friday.
Washington State Trooper John Bryant says someone reported that the display caught fire at 3:39 a.m. Bryant says the fire was so hot, it sent molten material onto the westbound lanes below causing closures and delays.
Lauren Loebsack says the screen of the reader board was blank when it caught fire, but the screen usually displays a message telling Washingtonians to mask up to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
iFIBER ONE News spoke to Grant County Fire Marshal Bruce Gribble on Friday afternoon. Gribble says he assisted Washington State Patrol in its investigation of the fire. Gribble suspects that the blaze was “human caused,” but the Washington State Patrol will provide the official confirmation on the cause at a later time as it continues to investigate.