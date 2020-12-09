SPOKANE - A bomb threat at Spokane County’s Democratic headquarters on Wednesday has many on edge, including local Democratic leaders.
iFIBER ONE News reached out to the chairs of the Chelan County Democrats and Grant County Democrats Wednesday evening for a reaction to the incident.
Washington State Democratic Chair Tina Podlodowski says an individual with a large backpack entered the Spokane Democratic Headquarters in the Teamsters Union building and spoke briefly to a volunteer on site. Volunteers were doing post-election clean-up work at the time of the incident. Podlodowski says the person gave a manifesto to one of the volunteers, instructed her to get it out to social media, and said they had a bomb. Officials say volunteers evacuated the building and called 911. Police and the bomb squad arrived and arrested the suspect.
Authorities say the backpack had wires and smoke billowing out of it after after the suspect left it in the building. Officials say the person in question set fire to something in the bag, but no bomb was found.
Spokane County Democrats in tandem with the Washington State Democrats released the following statement:
"We are so relieved that no one was harmed in this reprehensible act of violence. Our primary concern is for the safety of our volunteers and the broader community of Spokane. We urge every elected official and community leader to join us in condemning this apparently politically motivated act of violence. No one should have to fear for their life simply because they participate in our political process."
The incident drew the ire of Grant County Democratic Chair Steve Starr who says an incident like this was bound to happen.
“I personally think it was inevitable. I think we’re going to see more of this. This is going to go down as one of the darkest periods we’ve ever seen,” Starr told iFIBER ONE News. “It’s extremely disturbing. I suspect we are going to see a major event where multiple people die before leadership of the Republican party will denounce this kind of activity,” Starr added. “Like the election official in Georgia said, someone is going to die.”
A former Republican, Starr says he founded the Young Republicans of Grant County group in the 1980s.
Douglas County Democratic Chair Karen Keleman reacted to the news about the incident in Spokane County as well.
“Our thoughts are with the folks in Spokane. We are cognizant of the need to be vigilant about the risks that exist in a very charged political environment and do everything we can to calm those concerns while pursuing the goals we have for Democrats. We hope cooler heads will prevail,” Keleman told iFIBER ONE News.
RaeAnne Journey, Treasurer of the Grant County GOP, reacted to what happened in Spokane and responded to what her Democratic counterparts are saying about the ordeal.
“The incident that happened today at the Democrat headquarters in Spokane is deeply disturbing and any act of violence has been condemned by our president as well as Republicans across our nation. I am thankful nobody was hurt in this incident. Although both sides of the aisle has very different political points of view, we also have a lot in common. My thoughts and prayers are with Spokane and our nation during these tumultuous times.”
The person that did this is obviously mentally ill and needs help. I'm glad nobody was hurt.
What is inexcusable are Steve Starr's comments. To blame this on those that disagree with him politically is truly dispicable. Using this to further a political agenda is horrific and morally bankrupt.
Moreover, if he wishes to use the acts of the few against the whole, I would suggest he apologize for the over 1,250 personal threats investigated by the Secret Service to our current President during his first six months alone. The most egregious public display being a "comedian" holding a bloody replica of his decapitated head that was plastered all over social media.
How about the actions of Antifa and BLM? I haven't heard many on the left denounce the arson, assaults, and murders that have been committed over the last year. You won't though, because they align with their politics.
The left is not without sin- far from it. Don't let them get away with pretending they are.
I see a lot of jumping to conclusions.
Anybody ever hear of waiting till all the facts come out?
Unfortunately, Trump's refusal to concede while spinning out lie after incendiary lie just keeps turning up the heat. The likes of Mitch McConnel aid and abet this to their shame.
Who ever it was needs to be put down hard. Who says it was a Republican? Is there any proof? I hope to heck we find out and the individuals involved are punished to the full extent.
This is a new level of fear-mongering crap when the Republican party is automatically included as part of this hateful action.
I vote conservative, and condemn anyone's action who can't have a civil discussion and civil disagreement about public issues.
