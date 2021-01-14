WENATCHEE - Wenatchee-based Icicle Broadcasting has announced plans to sell city-of-Chelan-based radio station KOZI-FM/AM and KZAL-FM.
Icicle will retain KOHO-FM in Wenatchee.
KOZI-FM is a full-service Adult Contemporary music outlet and KOZI-AM broadcasts local sports and news/talk programs.
KZAL-FM (known as “Z-Country) plays Contemporary Country Music, it’s signal reaches the entire Wenatchee Valley.
Elliott Salmon, General Manager of Icicle Broadcasting said, “Our sales focus will be to find a local buyer. KOZI is a well-known part of the Chelan community and it is very important to us to make sure that KOZI remain a local resource. Our owner, Harriet Bullitt, has always been committed to local radio, and she feels strongly that KOZI/KZAL should stay in local hands.”
Icicle Broadcasting says the sale of the two radio stations could take months.