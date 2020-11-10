EPHRATA - Icy roads have caused several collisions this morning throughout Grant County.
As of 8:30 a.m., state Route 17 is closed at state Route 262, west of Warden, due to a serious injury collision, according to the sheriff’s office.
Icy conditions have been reported in Interstate 90 between milepost 168 and 178 in the Moses Lake area.
Law enforcement is asking drivers use caution and allow more time for the morning commute.
(2) comments
The wrath on Jay. No vote, no de-icer.
Icy roads contributed to the crashes. The drivers are responsible.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.