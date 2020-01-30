SELAH - We now know the identities of the Selah woman who was found murdered early Friday and the alleged killer who was found dead near Ellensburg.
30-year-old Emily Harris Escamilla of Selah, a mother of two, was allegedly strangled by her husband and father of her children, 30-year-old Daniel Escamilla. Emily Escamilla was found dead in her home during a welfare check early Friday and Daniel Escamilla was found dead along I-82 near Ellensburg with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The Selah Police Department released the following statement:
“We will be sensitive to the needs of family members and want to respect their time of grieving and privacy. We are also aware there are many hurting families and friends as a result of this horrific event and we want to remain vigilant in pursuing the truth of this case. Each of these individuals are well known in the community and have a rich history in Selah. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and community.”
The investigation into how the events leading up to the tragedy transpired are still under investigation.
