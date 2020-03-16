EPHRATA - Out of respect for the community and the safety of its staff, iFIBER Communications will close all its retail locations to the public during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, the Ephrata-based internet service provider announced that customers will no longer be able to physically enter all iFIBER retail officers beginning Tuesday, March 17.
“Given the danger and restrictions surrounding COVID-19 disease, we want to make sure everyone is being safe. While reliable internet access has become more important to everyone, ensuring the safety of our employees is our #1 priority. We also understand the importance of supporting our local efforts to limit the spread and impact of COVID-19,” wrote iFIBER Communications and Saddle Mountain Communications Vice President Dean Christensen.
However, all offices will remain staffed and fully operational. Customer service and tech inquiries can still be conducted via telephone. Ordering of services and bill pay can also be done via telephone and online at www.ifiber.tv.
Offices will remain closed to the public until it's deemed safe to reopen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.