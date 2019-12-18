SEVILLE, Ohio - More than 20 million U.S. homes are now connected to fiber broadband service, according to research done by RVA for the FIBER Broadband Association. That’s a large increase over last year, when a similar report found documented 18.4 million fiber broadband homes nationwide.
The Fiber Broadband Association reports the fiber broadband continues to make gains against DSL and fiber-to-the-neighborhood. Researchers say 2019 was the first year when more U.S. homes received broadband service via fiber than via DSL or fiber-to-the-neighborhood. In addition, network operators have passed nearly 40% of U.S. households with fiber broadband, the researchers said.
Internet service providers like iFIBER Communications are realizing that many parts of the U.S. remain unchartered when it comes to the presence of fiber internet, which is why its executive team was present for the ribbon cutting of Medina County, Ohio’s municipal fiber network over the weekend in Seville.
“Our foray into Ohio was a decision based on Medina County’s acute needs,” iFIBER Communications CEO Kelly Ryan said, adding that the company’s intent is to replace entrenched existing providers and bring fast, reliable, affordable service to every home in the county.
iFIBER Communications will bring to Medina County “triple play” service, meaning internet, TV and phone.
“More and more we’re living in the age of ‘the internet of things,’ meaning our devices, appliances, work, entertainment and social lives — just about everything — are all connected,” Ryan said. “Fiber, which transmits data seamlessly at nearly the speed of light, is the best internet connection you can possibly have.”
In one day, iFIBER Communications received over 400 verbal service sign-up commitments.
iFIBER Communications is expanding its services to other states around the country. It also serves Grant, Douglas, Chelan, Pend Oreille, Mason, Kitsap and Franklin counties in Washington state. The company works with local public utility districts that provide fiber optic infrastructure.
