WENATCHEE - Thanks to donations from the Town Toyota Center, iFIBER Communications, and other arena partners, there will be plenty of food for a special group of people in the Wenatchee Valley this Friday. The Town Toyota Center’s management team, iFIBER Communications, and others will deliver over 800 lunches to first responders and health care workers in honor of Mother’s Day weekend.
"We knew we needed to do something to continue to serve our community. After all, we are event management and catering people who put service at the forefront," stated Mark Miller, General Manager of the Town Toyota Center.
The arena asked their partners as well as their own employees to contribute funds to purchase lunches for curbside delivery to health professionals and first responders.
"We sent a personalized email to numerous partners and within 24 hours, we received enough funds for 300 lunches. Our initial goal was 500 sponsored lunches and we are thrilled we surpassed the donations to serve over 800 individuals," adds Jennifer Bushong, Town Toyota Center's VP of Marketing. "This was a grass-roots effort to not only feed the healthcare community and first responders, but to honor several moms who might be working double shifts or longer hours due to our current environment."
Through the arena’s catering department, Beyond Creations Catering, lunch boxes will be filled with a Caesar Wrap, homemade chips, an apple provided by Blue Bird, brownie, and Crystal Cascade Water provided by Weinstein Beverage Co. Lunch boxes will be delivered to over 15 locations including medical centers, hospitals, fire and police departments as well as several senior living facilities throughout the Wenatchee Valley.
The lunches are made possible by the following donors: 600 Riverside, Ag Supply, Al and Deanie Chandler, Albert and Sheri Rookard, Amanda Bell, Armada corp., August Edge, Blue Bird, Inc., Brett Reasor, Chanet Stevenson, Country Financial, Debra Barham, Dennis and Sharon Johnson, France Bedard, Frank Kuntz, GTC, Hobojonesy LLC, iFiber communications, Jason and Angie Throneberry, Jennifer Bushong, Jerry and Wanda Billingsly, Jodi Riggles, Kelly Allen Agency, Farmers Insurance, Mark Miller, Micheal & Cindy Herdt, Michael Stevenson, Numerica Credit Union, Ogden Murphy Wallace, Pepsi/Weinstein Beverage co., Rachel Mathena Darlington, Richard Wallen, Staci Lancaster, Stetner Electric, Stuart McDougall, Tim and Kathy Carson, Tim and Jan Cetto, Town Toyota and Washington Cherry Growers, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.