WENATCHEE - A portion of iFIBER’s staff took some time away from the office and decided to donate part of its day to deliver donated food and water to police, firefighters, and senior center health care workers on Friday.
The charitable gesture was made mostly possible by the Town Toyota Center with the help of its partners, which includes iFIBER ONE News and iFIBER Communications.
iFIBER Marketing Manager Spencer King, iFIBER Operations Manager Bobby McCurdy, and iFIBER Customer Service Support Representative Kayla O’Connell helped deliver 40 meals and three cases of water. The iFIBER team took the goods to the East Wenatchee Police Department, Douglas County Fire District 2, and Prestige Senior Living.
“Our mission at iFIBER is to serve our communities,” explained King. "Partnering with the Town Toyota Center to provide lunches to first responders, all of who are putting in overtime to keep us safe has been our pleasure.”
iFIBER was one of many Town Toyota Center partners to donate money, food, water, and time. In total, over 800 meals were delivered to first responders and healthcare workers.
The idea was the brainchild of Town Toyota Center’s executive team.
