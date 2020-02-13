EPHRATA - An illegal cockfighting ring between Quincy and Ephrata was busted Wednesday, landing an Ephrata man in jail.
Detectives from Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (INET), sheriff’s office animal control deputies, agents from the state Gambling Commission and Quincy police served a search warrant about 8:30 a.m. at 9410 Road J.4 Northwest in Winchester.
The search warrant stemmed from a year-long investigation into an illegal gambling operation featuring cockfighting, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators located 13 birds that were physically modified to reduce blood loss during cockfighting. All 13 birds were euthanized as a result.
A number of illegal drugs were also seized.
Reymundo Garcia, 56, was booked into Grant County Jail for running an illegal cockfighting operation, animal cruelty, possession of psilocybin mushrooms and cocaine, and possession with intent to deliver heroin and methamphetamine.
The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.
(3) comments
I wonder what a chicken like that tastes like and do I serve it with white or red wine?
It sounds like this modification happens when the eggs have been recently laid. Injections into the embryo change the blood cells and intentionally alter the way the blood clots. The odds of these altered bird reaching adulthood is low and it is a difficult process to successfully alter the chicken's DNA structure. To me, it sounds inhumane and beyond cruel.
Forgive my ignorance here but how are chickens modified to reduce blood loss?
