OKANOGAN - You can imagine that a local person phoned by who they thought was an official with the Center for Disease Control didn’t react well when they were told they contracted coronavirus.
An Okanogan County woman was the victim in the conversation, according to the Okanogan County Health District. Local health officials say they fielded a frantic phone call from the woman on Monday Feb. 10. The woman immediately screened for the virus and tested negative. The scammers had reportedly attempted to obtain her personal information and somehow knew that she had recently traveled to Hawaii. Fortunately, the person who got the call did not give out any personal information nor did she lose any money.
Additionally, health district staff informed us that the scammers typically target the elderly.
Health officials confirmed that Okanogan County does not have any cases of coronavirus nor is it monitoring anyone. They added that the CDC will never call you.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office has been notified of the incident and are investigating.
and tell "THEM" that you're with the FBI and need them to stay on the phone just a little longer because the trace is almost complete.
