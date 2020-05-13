MOSES LAKE - In a split decision, the Moses Lake City Council on Tuesday agreed to rejoin the Grant County Conservation District.
With a 4-3 vote, the council approved a petition to be re-annexed into the conservation district. Councilmembers Don Myers, Dean Hankins and Daryl Jackson voted “no.”
The conservation district had requested that the city annex back into the district to help provide funding to the Watershed Council to find solutions to the toxic blue-green algae that has impacted the lake in recent years. The city opted out of the conservation district in 2017.
The city council in October approved probing about $46,900 in funding for one year to the conservation district and had planned to place a measure on the 2020 general election ballot to give property owners a say in returning to the district. But City Attorney Katherine Kenison told the council on Tuesday the city has no ability to put the measure on the ballot, adding any election measure would have to come from a petition to landowners from the conservation district, which would then be responsible for the entire election process and all costs.
In re-annexing into the conservation district, $4.96 will be collected annual for every parcel in the city to support the conservation district and Watershed Council, which continues to work to find short and longterm solutions to the lake water quality.
City Manager Allison Williams said it will take a multimillion dollar effort to improve the lake and a partnership between the city and the conservation district will “speak volumes” when trying to secure additional funding.
Councilmember Don Myers told the council he would support giving city funds to the conservation district, but felt residents should have a vote on annexing into the district and adding the $4.96 fee.
“I don’t feel comfortable making that choice for them,” Myers added. “I want to see actual results, and I haven’t seen that in the past.”
Myers called rejoining the conservation district without a public vote “reckless.”
In a letter of support, the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce stated the health of the lake affects a number of businesses including vacation rentals, hotels and motels, campgrounds, recreation, fuel sales, sporting goods stores and overall tourism revenue.
“The collaboration of entities forming the Moses Lake Watershed Council have made great progress in developing a strategic plan for the systematic approach in treating the algae bloom,” stated chamber Chairman Dave Balcom. “The City of Moses Lake’s participation in the Grant County Conservation District will help keep this plan and research moving forward, which will be critical as we move into a solution and needed funding phase.”
The Grant County Conservation District board is expected to approve the city’s petition to re-annex into the district.
