MOSES LAKE - An independent investigation into allegations of racial comments made at the Dec. 14 Moses Lake High School basketball game is set to begin Monday.
The Moses Lake School District and Yakima School District are conducting a full investigation regarding the allegations. The investigation is being conducted by a third-party firm, Summit Law Group, according to Moses Lake schools Superintendent Josh Meek.
Summit Law Group has practices in both Kennewick and Seattle and has no ties to either the Moses Lake or Yakima school district. Meek says he and Yakima School District Superintendent Trevor Greene are in close communication and continue to work to address the allegations and “get to the root of what transpired.”
“We are deeply troubled by these claims and reports, and are doing everything we can to get to the bottom of this,” Meek stated. “I appreciate the partnership with the Yakima School District so we can both do what is right for our students, staff, teams and communities. A culture of hate is in no way acceptable, and if these reports are validated, then corrective action will occur. But most importantly this must serve as a continuing less of acceptance and respect that we teach our students.”
“I am grateful that we live in a time where oppressive and racist behaviors are neither ignored nor sanctioned,” Greene stated. “As we seek to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. this month, it is not enough to pass a school district proclamation about Dr. King’s influence on our country. We must live by his works and recognize that, ‘For evil to succeed, all it needs is for good men to do nothing.’ For this reason, I’m proud to work with Dr. Joshua Meek and am pleased by steps that he’s taken to assure that racist behaviors are either exposed and condemned or proven to be a misrepresentation of the Moses Lake community.”
